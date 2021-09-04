Outside the main European competitions, David Luiz approaches Flamengo | Flamengo



Published 03/09/2021

Rio – The lack of an agreement with Benfica and the deadline for registration for the first phase of the Champions League of the Europa League bring defender David Luiz to Flamengo. According to information from the “UOL” portal, despite the negotiation being handled with great caution by the club, Rubro-Negro believes it is closer to an agreement with the defender.

The main European offer for David Luiz was from Benfica, the club that the Brazilian has already defended. However, the parties did not reach an agreement. The Portuguese club would have offered 2 million euros (R$12.1 million) clean in each of the two years of the contract, but the defender would have asked for 3 million euros (R$18.3 million).

Last Thursday, Atlético-MG was another club that denied having interest in David Luiz. Before Galo, Corinthians had also said that they do not dispute the player. With this, Flamengo is the only Brazilian club in the competition for the former defender of the Seleção.

David Luiz, 34, left Brazilian football in 2007, when he left Vitória for Benfica. In 2011, he arrived at Chelsea, the club that won the Champions League title the following year. He passed through Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, his last club. His main moment was the summons and title to the 2014 World Cup by the Brazilian team.