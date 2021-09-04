Paralympics Summary: Brazil earns fifth of 5 in soccer and record for gold in the Games | paralympics

1 out of 5 Brazil wins five-times soccer champion at the Paralympics — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images Brazil is five-time champion in 5-a-side soccer at the Paralympics — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

In addition to the two gold medals, Brazil took eight more medals this Saturday. She had a silver in parataekwondo with Débora Menezes, another silver in canoeing with Giovane de Paula, a bronze in women’s seated volleyball and five podiums in athletics. Ricardo Gomes was bronze, and had two doubles in silver and bronze with Thalita Simplício and Jerusa dos Santos in the 200m and Thomaz Moraes and Petrúcio Ferreira in the 400m.

2 out of 5 Fernando Rufino with the gold medal — Photo: Miriam Jeske/CPB @miriamjeske.photo Fernando Rufino with the gold medal — Photo: Miriam Jeske/CPB @miriamjeske.photo

The sad point of the day for Brazil was a controversial decision by the athletics appeal jury that took the gold won on Friday by Thiago Paulino in athletics, placing the Brazilian as bronze in the F57 shot put – he protested on the podium. There was also a defeat for Brazil in the dispute for the bronze of men’s seated volleyball. Even so, the country reached 71 medals and will enter the last day with chances to equal and even pass the record of 72 podiums at Rio 2016. Brazil can still take a bronze in parataekwondo and medals in the marathon at the end of the Games.

3 of 5 Thiago Paulino protests after receiving bronze F57 shot put — Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Thiago Paulino protests after receiving bronze F57 shot put — Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

🥇⚽ Football penta 5 🥇⚽

Brazil’s new gold record in the Paralympics was sealed with the 5th soccer championship. In a derby with Argentina in the final, the Brazilian team had a great goal from Nonato to win the decision and maintain hegemony in the modality. Brazilians have never lost a 5-a-side soccer match in Paralympics.

Highlights: Brazil 1 x 0 Argentina in the final of Football 5-a-side – Tokyo Paralympics

🥇🥈🛶 Unprecedented gold in canoeing 🥇🥈🛶

After winning the first silver in history in Paralympics on Friday, canoeing in Brazil climbed a step on the podium and won an unprecedented gold this Saturday. Fernando Rufino, who was out of Rio 2016 because of a heart problem, was champion of the Va’a 200m VL2 with more than two seconds ahead of second-placed American Steven Haxton. And Brazil won another silver medal with Giovane de Paula in the Va’a 200m VL3, only behind Australian Curtis McGrath.

Historic! Fernando Rufino wins the first Brazilian gold in paracanoeing!

🥈🥋 silver and 100% podium in parataekwondo 🥈🥋

A debuting modality in Tokyo, parataekwondo ended with a 100% advantage for Brazilians on the podium. After Nathan Torquato’s gold and Silvana Fernandes’ bronze, Débora Menezes was silver this Saturday in the over 58kg category of the K44 casse, for fighters with disabilities in the upper limbs, the only class present at the Tokyo Games. She beat Mexico’s Daniela Mariscal and Ukraine’s Yuliya Lypetska to reach the decision and ended up losing the final 8-4 to Uzbek Guljonoy Naimova.

4 out of 5 Debora Menezes in the k44 +58kg category at the Tokyo Paralympics — Photo: Wander Roberto/CPB Debora Menezes in the K44 +58kg category at the Tokyo Paralympics — Photo: Wander Roberto/CPB

🥈🥉🏃 Double in double doses 🥈🥉🏃

Brazil did not reach the top of the podium in athletics this Saturday, but had two doubles. In the 200m sprint T11, for blind athletes, Thalita Simplício took silver after losing to Chinese Cuiqing Liu by a difference of four thousandths of a second. In the same test, Jerusa dos Santos was bronze. Both had been disqualified in the 100m final for breaking the guide rope.

Thalita Simplício wins the silver medal in the 200m dash at T11 and Jerusa dos Santos is bronze – Tokyo Paralympics

In the 400m T47, for runners with disabilities in the upper limbs, Tomaz Moares was silver, breaking the record of the Americas, with 47s87, and Petrúcio Ferreira, champion of the 100m, was bronze with 48s04. The gold and the world record of 47s38 went to the Moroccan Ayoub Sadni.

Thomaz Moraes is silver and Petrúcio Ferreira bronze in the 400m T47 – Tokyo Paralympics

Brazilian athletics also won a bronze medal with Ricardo Gomes in the 200m dash T37, for cerebral palsy. He made the best mark of his career to reach the podium, with 22s62.

Ricardo Gomes de Mendonça takes second in the second heat of the 200m T37, Christian Gabriel finishes fifth – Tokyo Paralympics

🚫 Podium protest 🚫

The Brazilian Thiago Paulino went to sleep Paralympic champion and woke up with only the bronze in the shot of the F57 class, for athletes who compete in chair. The appeals jury accepted a protest from China that annulled the two shots that would earn the Brazilian gold, giving the title to the Chinese Guoshan Wu. The arbitration had denied the Chinese protest, and the jury did not present the images that would have proved irregularities in the Brazilian’s pitch. Thiago made a protest on the podium after receiving the bronze medal this Saturday and then he let out his voice on his social networks: “I took a blow and it was very strong”.

Thiago Paulino protests a lot when receiving the bronze medal in the F57 shot put; Marco Aurélio Borges receives silver – Tokyo Paralympics

🥉🏐 Bronze in seated volleyball 🥉🏐

Brazil played two bronze medals in seated volleyball and took the podium once in the modality. The women’s team repeated the position of Rio 2016 and won bronze by beating Canada by 3 sets to 1 this Saturday. Jani was the Brazilian standout and the highest scorer in the medal dispute, with 18 hits. The men’s team also maintained its position at Rio 2016, but off the podium. The Brazilians lost by 3 sets to 1 of the turn against Bosnia Herzegovina in the dispute for the bronze.

Highlights: Brazil 3 x 1 Canada, for bronze in women’s seated volleyball – Tokyo Paralympics

🏸 Brazil will try for bronze in parabadminton 🏸

A debuting modality in Paralympics, parabadminto can give Brazil a medal. The only representative of the country, Vitor Tavares will dispute the bronze in the singles bracket of the SH6 class, for people with short stature. In Saturday’s semifinal, he took a turn against Hong Kong’s Man Kai Chu and lost 2 sets to 1. His opponent on the way to the podium will be Briton Krysten Coombs.