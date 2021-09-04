Park Seo-joon, actor from “Parasite”, is confirmed in a Marvel movie

From South Korea to the world! More and more South Korean artists are gaining prominence abroad and now it’s time to Park Seo-joon! This Friday (3) the actor had his participation in the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) confirmed!

“We would like to thank all the people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo Joon at this moment when he starts a new challenge [na carreira]“, says the note sent to the press.

Rumors indicate that Park Seo-joon will be in the cast of “The Marvel”, sequel to “Captain Marvel” which is expected to be released in 2022. However, information about the alleged production has not been revealed so far.

“We are well aware that a lot of people are curious about the name of the movie it will appear in, its character, the filming location and its schedule, but we plan to reveal the movie details at a later date.“.

With confirmation, seo-joon becomes the third South Korean actor in the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) cast. Before him, Claudia Kim appeared as Dr. Helen Cho in “Avengers: Ultimatum” and Ma Dong-seok will play Gilgamesh in “Eternals”.

In South Korea, seo-joon is best known for his appearances in TV series like “Itaewon Class”, “Shut Up”, “Family and I Summon You”, “Gold” and “Hwarang” — the latter he worked with V, of BTS, and the two became great friends since then. He has also appeared in the Korean films “Midnight Runners”, “The Divine Fury” and the iconic “Parasite”, which won six statuettes at the Oscar 2020 — including one for Best movie.

