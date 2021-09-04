Passenger who pulled two teeth from a flight attendant will go to trial

The case of a female passenger who attacked a flight attendant and, because of a punch to the face, ended up pulling two of her teeth out, made headlines this week.

Last Wednesday, September 1, the assailant identified as Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, was tried by the United States District Court in San Diego for severe assaults on a Southwest Airlines crew member. The case, which we reported here on AEROIN in late May, took on huge proportions after a video of the assault went viral on social media. It had been recorded on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego operated by Southwest Airlines.

Detailed information about what happened that day can be found in the documents processed by the court. They note that, in the final moments of the WN-700 flight, the passenger loosened her seat belt and lowered the table from her seat, an attitude prohibited during this phase of the flight.

The flight attendant, in the performance of her duty, and seeing the misconduct of the passenger, got up and went to her, asking her to fasten her seat belt, lift the table, and put on her face mask correctly, asking her to was not answered by Quinonez.

After the aircraft landed in San Diego, the flight attendant decided to approach the passenger again, so that she would comply with the law on board the jet. At this point, Quinonez pushed the crew member, which resulted in a greater reprimand from the flight attendant.

With tempers running high, the passenger rushed towards the flight attendant, punching her in the face, in addition to pulling her hair. The fight was soon broken up by a passenger who was nearby, but collateral damage remained.

Below, it is possible to recall the images of the fight, and they show part of the flight attendant’s face.

Video obtained by CBS News shows the moment a Southwest Airlines flight attendant was punched by a passenger after asking her to keep her seat belt fastened during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego Sunday. https://t.co/gQusevodYC pic.twitter.com/oOYvPdwCFj — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2021

As a result, the stewardess had cuts across her face, including one near her eye, which required stitches, as well as a swollen and bruised left eye, bruises on her arms, and unfortunately 3 damaged teeth, two of which needed to be pulled.

After the attacks, the passenger was arrested by the San Diego Port Police, but said she acted in self-defense. She is expected to appear in court on September 17 to stand trial. Acts of aggression against crew and interference on board, can result in a penalty of up to 20 years in prison in the US.

