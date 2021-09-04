Physical condition and speed over 32km/h: the evolution of Wellington Nem no Cruzeiro | cruise

Coming from 11 matches in a row at Cruzeiro, Wellington Nem is experiencing a new start in his career, gaining opportunities with Vanderlei Luxemburgo. After almost two years without a sequel, the player has been showing evolution since he arrived at the club.

This is the finding made by the technical committee of Cruzeiro. The coordinator of physical preparation at Raposa, Antônio Mello, detailed to Globo the parameters to reach the conclusion.

I know how well Wellington ran. Nor is it in full swing. He’s already managed to play a half and a quarter game. This represents almost a game. It performs speed above 32 km/h – highlighted.

1 of 3 Wellington Nem Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad Wellington Nem Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad

Mello said Wellington Nem, as well as other players, are more conditioned after the latest work at Cruzeiro. According to him, for this reason, the team has performed well in the second stage.

– I had, in some games, many players passing 33, 34 km/h. This had not been happening. They were conditioned, but they weren’t performing the way we like to see it. Therefore, we see a move in the second most favorable, which is to make the team have gas all the time, which football requires.

Since the 11th round, Wellington Nem has been conquering consecutive opportunities in Cruzeiro. In this sequence, he started four times. Completed only one entire game. Hired in June, Nem signed a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of the season.

2 of 3 Wellington Nem Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad Wellington Nem Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad

There are 11 matches for Raposa, a number of games that he did not have for Fortaleza (only two) and not even in the 2020 season, when he ruled out a return to Europe and terminated his contract with Shakthar Donetsk. It has an assistance.