Pjanic criticizes Koeman after leaving Barcelona: ‘He never spoke to me’

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic was announced last Thursday (3rd) as a reinforcement of Besiktas, from Turkey, where he will play on loan until June 2022. With his contract still in force with Barcelona, ​​however, the Bosnian shows that he really didn’t have a dream season at Camp Nou.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’, Pjanic commented on his decision to leave Barça and start again in the Turkish team this season. In addition, he took the opportunity to criticize coach Ronald Koeman, who used him little in 2020/21.

“Koeman disrespected me. He never spoke to me. I am a player who accepts everything, but everything has to be explained to me, and not treated as if I was 15 years old. I agreed to reduce my salary and go to Besiktas because I love playing football,” said the midfielder.

Signed at the beginning of last season as a big name for Barcelona, ​​Pjanic failed to take off at the Camp Nou. In all, there were only 30 matches played, with no goal or assistance made in 2020/21.

In addition to Barça and the Bosnian national team, Pjanic also wore the jerseys of Lyon and Metz, both from France, as well as Rome and Juventus, in Italy.