PLAN is now 00Nation | DRAFT5

THE PLAN Finding a home to call your own is finally complete. On the afternoon of this Friday (3), the 00Nation celebrated through its social networks the hiring of Vito “kNg” Giuseppe and his troops.
Signing contracts with the 00Nation puts an end to an incessant search that began in January, when the sextet trained by the legend of 1.6 Raphael “mushroom” Camargo began negotiations to complete his project.
Since then, some organizations, such as the North American envy, were reported as interested in the athletes’ services, but nothing materialized. The project would remain virtually untouched until early May, when the players themselves negotiated the end of their links with their respective organizations and placed THE PLAN In practice.
the newly formed 00Nation, has as investors some names of caliber, such as the steering wheel Arthur Melo, ex-Guild and Barcelona who currently works with the giant’s shirt youth, Besides Wes Edens, owner of Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa.
The line-up, by the way, has been alternating between periods in the North America – where it was placed fourth in the cs_summit 8, result that placed her in the classification zone to the Stockholm Major, and runner-up of the DreamHack Open June 2021 – and on Europe, where he has intensified his training.
And speaking of competitions, the debut of the formation led by kNg under the banner of 00Nation will happen this Saturday (4), when the team faces the powerful fnatic for the inaugural round of BLAST Nordic Masters: Fall 2021, Nordic classification that leads to BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown 2021.
The selective, by the way, still has names like ence, HAVU, Copenhagen Flames and Dignitas. This, curiously, will be the Norwegian organization’s first bet on a cast that completely escapes its roots.
Thus, THE PLAN Now is 00Nation. The team is composed of:
Raphael “mushroom” Camargo (Coach)