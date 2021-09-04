Pocah pronounces on Mirela Janis’s forgiveness of ex-fiancé

About two weeks ago, Mirela Janis announced the end of the engagement with Yugnir Angelo through social networks. She posted a video explaining the reasons for the breakup, including lies and binges of the ex-partner while they were in a relationship. However, Mirela did a story during a service last Thursday (2), in which a preacher addresses her and says she must forgive.

The video divided opinions on the internet about Mirela returning to her decision not to rejoin. THE singer Pocah, who participated in BBB21, went to Twitter to explain how this form of forgiveness would be. Pocah then wrote in the social network who went through the same situation and was also advised to forgive.

“When I told a pastor that I was being betrayed and being raped, he also told me to forgive. But he added: ‘When I say forgive doesn’t mean that you need to be together. Forgive because you deserve peace’”, explained the funkeira. Some internet users did not agree with what was said by her.

Some felt that religion should not influence the personal choices of believers. “I think it’s stupid for religion to want to influence someone’s life, and for me it’s even more stupid for the person to accept it”, wrote one of them. “Only those who live know how difficult it is to forgive. So they say you can’t hold a grudge and the pain of being hurt where is it? It’s the end, someone wanting to advise something that never happened”said another.

Continues after advertising

Others came out in defense of the singer and Mirela and believe that forgiveness frees people from bad situations. “Freeing forgiveness is good for you, I didn’t think the position of the religious leader in question was wrong! Since he still stressed that they don’t need to be together. Releasing forgiveness is a decision. You decide whether to forgive or not. But if you decide to forgive, peace comes!“

Another follower said that she went through uncomfortable childhood situations, without details, and that she couldn’t tell the truth. However, he preferred to forgive. “I went through a situation in my childhood which was very difficult for me, I was surrounded by people forcing me to omit the truth, I grew up with a lot of hurt, it was difficult but I was able to forgive, but I want distance from that person. Forgiveness is a peace to ourselves”, he wrote.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the famous begged for forgiveness and said he loves the digital influencer. To declare herself the ex-fiancée and try to resume the relationship, Yugnir reactivated her Instagram account, which has almost 900,000 followers. The entrepreneur expressed being a reserved person regarding his relationships, but that the occasion forced him to take action and speak publicly about the matter.

“I never spoke here about my relationships, past relationships and ending relationships, but I felt the need to open my heart here and talk a little about what Mirela means to me. Mirela means, to me, true love, pure love, truly. She is a bright and very smart girl”, began Yugnir.

“I didn’t know how to give the value she really deserves. I came here to ask Mirela’s forgiveness for the things I’ve done to her in the past, even for the things she thinks I did. I know there’s no going back, I know there’s no way we can go back to the past to fix some mistakes. I needed to tell how much I love Mirela and how much I’m suffering with her loss“, he said.