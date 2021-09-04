Population with delayed second dose of AstraZeneca will be vaccinated next Thursday

The Health Department of the Municipality of Juiz de Fora (PJF) announced that it will vaccinate, next Thursday (9), with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, all people who should have completed the immunization with the vaccine in the month of August.

The doses of the immunizing agent against Covid-19 will be available at Sesc Juiz de Fora and Sport Club, from 8 am to 4 pm, and at 46 Basic Health Units (UBSs), from 8 am to 11 am.

The calendar for vaccination of people whose second doses are scheduled for the month of September, from the 1st, should also be released next Thursday.

Content continues after the ad

Guidelines

The Department of Health asks people who will receive the second dose to bring an original document with a photo and vaccination card to prove receipt of the first application.

The PJF also advises that people who have been immunized against the flu, but who also have the right to be vaccinated against Covid-19, must wait at least 14 days between applications of the immunizers. For those diagnosed with coronavirus, it is recommended at least 30 days of waiting between the onset of symptoms or positive test (in the case of asymptomatic) to receive any of the vaccines.

JF will receive about 33,000 new doses of vaccines

The new calendar was released this Friday (3) in view of the forecast that the Municipality will receive new immunizers next week. This Friday (3), the Regional Health Superintendence (SRS-JF) reported that the doses were already under the care of the Regional. The amount is part of the 44th and 45th shipments of immunization sent by the Ministry of Health to the state government this week. Of the total destined to the Municipality, 22 thousand doses are from AstraZeneca. The city will also receive 7,620 vaccines from Pfizer and 3,640 doses from Coronavac, totaling 33,260 vaccines, according to data updated and released by the SRS this Friday.

According to the Regional, the immunizers will be delivered to the city next Wednesday (8), from 13h.