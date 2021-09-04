Poster is compared to photo of Jennifer Lawrence at Oscar

Remember when Jennifer Lawrence fell on the stairs to the Oscar 2013 stage when he went to get his statuette for The good side of life? The latest poster from spencer, movie about Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart, made a lot of people remember that moment.



“I can’t believe they made a movie about Jennifer Lawrence falling for the Oscars.“, wrote a Twitter user, who received nearly 3,000 likes on the post.

The film, directed by Pablo Larrain (Jackie), borrows the activist’s Christian name to signal Diana’s royal marriage break in her title.

According to Stewart herself [via Deadline]: “Spencer is an emotional dive into imagining who Diana was at a pivotal time in her life. It’s an affirmation of all its layers, starting with his given name, Spencer. It’s a big effort to try to come back to herself as Diana tries to cling to what the name Spencer means to her.“.

In addition to Stewart, Timothy Spall, Olga Helsing and Sean Harris are also part of the cast. The script was up to Steven Knight, creator and screenwriter of Peaky Blinders.

According to Neon, the feature will go on show on November 5th in the US – with no forecast in Brazil.