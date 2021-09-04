PR bet wins prize worth R$3.1 million

Lotomania will pay a prize of R$ 3,190,534.32 to a bet from the city of Terra Boa – PR which nailed the 20 numbers drawn in the contest 2210, held this Friday (3). The numbers drawn were 01-18-23-33-34-44-48-54-61-63-64-72-73-78-79-87-88-90-97-99.

This time, no ticket missed the 20 numbers drawn and won what is normally Lotomania’s second highest prize. On the other hand, ten bets had 19 hits. Each of them received a prize of R$ 32,297.82.

There were even more winners in the following categories:

– 138 bets had 18 hits and won R$ 1,462.77 each;

– 1,124 bets matched 17 numbers and received R$179.59 each;

– 5,854 bets spiked 16 numbers and won R$34.48 each; and

– 24,010 bets scored 15 hits and pocketed R$8.40.

Lotomania: How do I enter the next draw?

All you have to do is place a bet of 50 numbers on the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. The biggest prizes are for tickets that match 20 and 19 numbers, or miss all the tens drawn. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the draw, which normally takes place at 20:00 (GMT).

How much does the bet cost?

At Lotomania, unlike other Caixa modalities, there is only one bet possibility, with 50 numbers. The single price is R$2.50.

Lotomania: what are the chances of winning?

The chance of taking the top prize, which needs 20 hits, is one in 11,372,635. In the 19-number range, the chance is one in 352,551. Going without hitting anything is just as likely as hitting the 20 tens: one chance at 11,372,635.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.