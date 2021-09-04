Practicality: Android 12 should come with advanced search bar natively

Scheduled to arrive in October with Pixel 6, Android 12 has a feature included in the system that facilitates the search for information and files on the system, a feature that is present in some interfaces based on the Google system but which should officially arrive in the next version of Android.
This new feature is available in Beta 4 for smartphones from the Pixel line, allowing users to test in advance this function, which will be made official in the coming months; for now, other manufacturers are not yet compatible with this feature.
The most complete search bar that should come with Android 12 is able to search for multiple information that is on the device, including contacts, app shortcuts, settings options, tips and more.
According to information, for now it seems that this service is still incomplete, indicating that Google may add new categories soon and improve the search filter of the new tool, a feature that may arrive in the final version of the system but which has not yet been confirmed by the developer.
What did you think of this new Android 12 search bar? What are your expectations for this system? Tell us, comment!