Practicality: Android 12 should come with advanced search bar natively

Scheduled to arrive in October with Pixel 6, Android 12 has a feature included in the system that facilitates the search for information and files on the system, a feature that is present in some interfaces based on the Google system but which should officially arrive in the next version of Android.

This new feature is available in Beta 4 for smartphones from the Pixel line, allowing users to test in advance this function, which will be made official in the coming months; for now, other manufacturers are not yet compatible with this feature.