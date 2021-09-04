Premiere of the PicPay Million Show humiliates the Hospital in the audience

The new version of the program Million Show started with the right foot its trajectory in the current grid of SBT. The first episode of nostalgic game show, resurrected now under the presentation of Celso Portiolli, guaranteed an excellent audience to Silvio Santos’ channel this Friday night (3).

According to preliminary data released on Twitter, the PicPay Million Show reached an average of 6 points in its debut in Greater São Paulo. The attraction managed to hold the vice-leadership throughout its exhibition and secured a wide advantage over Record TV, which aired the documentary series The hospital.

At 11:20 pm, for example, Portiolli and his gang scored a great 7 points in the city of São Paulo – against 12.9 in Globo, with their soap opera secret truths, and only 3.4 from Record TV. At exactly midnight, that score had already been updated to 5.3, 12.1 and 2.8 points, respectively.

It is worth remembering that all numbers relating to today’s date are mere previews. This means that they may suffer some variation, up or down, in the consolidated averages, which will only be released next Monday (6).