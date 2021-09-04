Promo on Play Store: 92 free or discounted apps and games for Android

The first Friday of September finally arrived and many are already looking for a schedule for the weekend. If you are looking for new apps for your mobile phone with the Android operating system, TudoCelular has several offers to present you.
A total of no less than 92 apps, in particular a wide variety of games, can be found on sale on the Google Play Store. Last Wednesday (1st) there were another 63 offers being made available for free or at a discount.
Today’s promotions also include apps for a variety of purposes, including some for customization. There are 21 being made available for free and another 71 with a discount on the original value. In today’s featured offerings we have games SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, Downwell and Baldur’s Gate II.
As usual, the procedure for “purchasing” the offers remains the same: just enter the desired application form and add it to your account, as if it were a purchase. This way, you can guarantee the lifetime license on your login — regardless of the device you are using.
As each promotion has its own validity period and defined by the publishers, prices can be modified at any time. Therefore, the ideal is to take the opportunity to add the applications to the account as soon as possible.
Let’s get down to business now! Check out the complete list below: