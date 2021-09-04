PSG registers 25 players in the Champions League and leaves out the Brazilian and starting candidate; see list

This Friday, UEFA formalized the 25 players registered by the PSG to the Champions League this season. Among the highlights are two absences, including a Brazilian and a candidate for title.

Out of Pochettino’s plans, Rafinha Alcântara – brother of Thiago Alcântara – ended up being left out of the list. Juan Bernat, who was a starting candidate at left-back, also didn’t do well.

The Spanish player was injured in September 2020, operated on his right knee to rebuild the anterior cruciate ligament and has yet to return to the pitch. The last-minute hiring of Nuno Mendes, 19-year-old left-back who was in the sporting, certainly weighed in the decision.

The other options in the position are Abdou Diallo and Layvin Kurzawa. The latter was offered by PSG to several clubs in the last window, but it was not possible to “ship it” to other interested parties.

Pochettino will be able to make changes to the list of entries from the round of 16 onwards. In your group, will face Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

After the international break for the FIFA date, PSG returns to the field on September 11, at 12:00 pm (GMT), when it receives the Clermont for the Call 1. Sports fans watch the game LIVE on ESPN on Star+.

See PSG’s Champions League entry list: