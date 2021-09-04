“R$ 500 thousand you can’t buy a good car”

In an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, the mayor of Cerro Grande do Sul (RS), Gilmar João Alba (PSL), known as Gringo, said that R$ 500,000 “you can’t even buy a good car”. The municipal manager carried this amount when he was caught by the Federal Police, at Congonhas airport, on 26 August.

“I walk with this money for an eventual business opportunity. As it is declared, and it says in the Revenue that it is declared, it goes anywhere in Brazil. So, I can take my money wherever I want”, declared the mayor.

The amount was transported in cardboard boxes and was discovered during an X-ray inspection. “I put the money wherever I want: in the cardboard box, in the shoe. It’s mine. It doesn’t mean that everything they say is true,” he said, when asked the reason for the cardboard boxes.

The mayor refused to answer for what purpose he would use the money and threatened to withdraw from the interview if the journalist persisted with the question. “I don’t have to tell you what I was going to do with my money. It could even be a party.”

Justice

The case caused senators who are part of the CPI of Covid-19 to request the president of the collegiate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), to inform Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), about the evidence of funding for possible anti-democratic acts planned to be carried out in Brasília, on the 7th of September holiday.

The request came from Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), who denounced the recent seizure by the Federal Police of R$505,000 at Congonhas airport (SP).

“We have indications that this resource would come to finance this act against democracy, on September 7th. But we are not going to investigate. Therefore, I ask you to send Minister Alexandre de Moraes so that he can take the appropriate measures”, pointed out the PT member.