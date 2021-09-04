Real Madrid prepares offer with contract worth over R$1 billion

Real Madrid has already defined a new strategy to try to hire Kylian Mbappé in 2022. According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, the merengue club intends to offer a contract worth more than R$ 1 billion for six seasons to the player.

The information comes shortly after Real’s failed attempt to remove the PSG striker in the last transfer window. The French team turned down an offer of 200 million euros and held the star in the Park of Princes.

In 2022, however, the ball market scenario is different. Mbappé has already turned down several proposals for a contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain and, it seems, will be free to sign a pre-contract with a new club from January of next year.

Without PSG as an obstacle, Real focuses their efforts solely on convincing Mbappé to move to the Santiago Bernabéu. In addition to an annual salary of 30 million euros (BRL 185 million) between 2022 and 2028, the Spanish club also plans to offer up to 80 million euros (BRL 493.5 million) in “gloves” to sign the contract. Thus, the total of the “Mbappé operation” would be around R$1.6 billion.

Mbappé, 22, is one of the main football stars today. This season, he will split the attack with Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG.

The player has been in Paris since 2017, after standing out with the Monaco shirt. At Parque dos Príncipes, he won the French Championship three times and was runner-up in the Champions League last year.