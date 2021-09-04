Red Bull Bragantino duo performs and closes the squad in SP – 03/09/2021

Emergency calls from coach Tite after Marquinhos’ suspension and Claudinho and Malcom’s cuts, defender Léo Ortiz and attacking midfielder Artur presented themselves tonight (3) at the hotel where the Brazilian team is staying in Guarulhos. The duo defends Red Bull Bragantino, which is having a good season as a semifinalist in the Copa Sudamericana and fourth in the Brazilian Championship, and is available for two games in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

While Léo Ortiz was already part of the selection in the knockout of Copa América in July, Artur is living his first call-up.

Artur is the revelation of the base categories at Palmeiras, he gained prominence when he worked on loan at Bahia in 2019 and was the target of an investment of R$ 27 million by Red Bull Bragantino in January of last year. Since then, he has been one of the team’s references and has already been captain this year. His call-up replaces the absence of former teammate Claudinho, who left the São Paulo team less than a month ago to play in Russia.

Artur greets Tite in his introduction to the selection Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

With these two new features, the selection reaches half of the players in the national market among the 24 currently called up, an unprecedented number in Tite’s five years of work. In all, adding to the 12 cuts he was forced to make by the release bans in England and Russia, the coach called in 36 players. The generosity of the domestic call shows a disfigured team on hand.

Léo Ortiz and Artur arrived during the delegation’s dinner in Guarulhos, after disembarking from Santiago. After the 1-0 victory over Chile yesterday (2), the team faces Argentina on Sunday (5), at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. Complete the triple round of Qualifiers next Thursday (9), at 21:30, against Peru, at Arena de Pernambuco.

Marquinhos is suspended from the game against Argentina. Éder Militão enters hanging.

Brazil trains tomorrow, at 10:30 am, at Neo Química Arena. The team has 100% success in seven matches played so far in the World Cup qualifiers.

See the updated list of players:

goalkeepers: Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico-PR) and Everson (Atlético-MG);

right-backs: Daniel Alves (São Paulo) and Danilo (Juventus-ITA);

left sides: Alex Sandro (Juventus-ITA) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG);

defenders: Marquinhos (PSG-FRA) [suspenso contra a Argentina], Éder Militão (Real Madrid-ESP), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica-POR), Miranda (São Paulo) and Léo Ortiz (Red Bull Bragantino)

steering wheels: Casemiro (Real Madrid-ESP), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon-FRA), Edenilson (International) and Gérson (Olympique de Marseille-FRA);

Socks: Everton Ribeiro (Flemish) and Lucas Paquetá (Lyon-FRA);

attackers: Neymar (PSG-FRA), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid-ESP), Gabigol (Flemish), Hulk (Atlético-MG), Vini Jr (Real Madrid-ESP) and Artur (Red Bull Bragantino).