Redmi 10 Prime ships with 90 Hz screen, MediaTek chip and 6,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi recently launched its new entry-level smartphone family, with the unveiling of the Redmi 10, a model that brings Helio G88 processor and a new design to the line. Now, in India, the brand expands the range with the arrival of the Redmi 10 Prime.

The new smartphone is essentially the same as the Redmi 10 introduced a few weeks ago, sharing the design as well as most of its specs. It has the same rectangular module in the left corner of the rear panel, inspired by the one seen on the Mi 10 Ultra, for example, which houses its four cameras and an LED flash. On the front, it has thin edges around the screen, except for the bottom, and it has a hole centered at the top of the screen for the front camera.

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

It has a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and still supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. As for its performance, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, along with 4GB or 6GB of memory RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage space.

On cameras, it features a quad rear set consisting of a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth of field camera, with an 8 MP front end closing the package.

The only difference from the smartphone sold globally is in the battery capacity, which goes from 5,000 mAh to 6,000 mAh, with support for fast charging of 18 watts. It still works on a 9 watt reserve charge via cable for other devices.

Price and availability

Redmi 10 Prime arrives on the Indian market from September 7th in black, white and blue. The prices below have been converted to real and do not include national taxes.

Redmi 10 Prime – 4/64 GB – 12,499 rupees (~R$ 885)

Redmi 10 Prime – 6/128 GB – 14,499 rupees (~R$ 1,025)

Redmi 10 Prime: technical sheet

6.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels);

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G88

RAM memory: 4GB or 6GB

Internal storage: 64GB or 128GB;

Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad

Front camera: 8 MP;

Battery: 6,000 mAh with support for charging 18W

Operating system: Android 11.

Source: XDA Developers