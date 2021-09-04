Remo x Botafogo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

One side tries to win the first return, while the other wants to stay 100%. It is in this context that Remo and Botafogo meet this Saturday, at 7:30 pm (GMT), in Baenão, for the 22nd round of Serie B. .

Coming from a draw away from home with Brasil de Pelotas by 1-1, Remo wants to find its way back to winning ways to fight again for a place in the first part of the table. For this, the team will have to deal with the constant shortages in the squad, which has hindered their performance in recent matches.

Botafogo enjoys the good phase and arrives packed for the duel. Since Enderson Moreira arrived, the team has scored seven victories in nine games. The good moment was crowned in the last round, by beating the leader, but the team will have a big challenge tonight: overcoming the absence of top scorer Rafael Navarro.

Rowing – technician: Felipe Conceição

For this match, coach Felipe Conceição counts on the return of three athletes who were in the medical department: right-back Thiago Ennes, defender Fredson and attacking midfielder Matheus Oliveira.

Ennes, however, is not 100% and can start the match on the bench, with the steering wheel Warley following improvised on the side. With Kevem’s suspension, Fredson is the only option for the defense alongside Rafael Jansen, since Romércio is still in the DM. Matheus Oliveira is an option among the substitutes.

Left-back Wellington Silva, attacking midfielder Erick Flores and forwards Lucas Tocantins and Renan Gorne are also out.

Probable lineup: Vinicius; Warley (Thiago Ennes), Rafael Jansen, Fredson and Igor Fernandes; Anderson Uchôa, Lucas Siqueira, Arthur and Felipe Gedoz; Rafinha (Jefferson) and Victor Andrade.

Embezzlement: Romércio (thigh), Kevem (suspended), Wellington Silva (thigh), Erick Flores (thigh), Lucas Tocantins (facial fracture) Renan Gorne (suspended).

Hanging: Rafael Jansen, Marlon, Warley, Rafinha and Victor Andrade.

Botafogo – technician: Enderson Moreira

At Botafogo, the big (negative) news is the absence of Rafael Navarro. The center forward is suspended and gives way to Rafael Moura. Enderson doesn’t count on the boy, but he must keep the base of the team that fit in the last rounds.

The news are in the reserve bank. Starting with the reinforcements Luiz Henrique and Carlinhos, presented last Thursday. They traveled with the team on the same day and are at the coach’s disposal. Besides them, the boy Gabriel Conceição, forward, and the right-back Jonathan were also related.

Probable lineup: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Carli (Gilvan) and Jonathan Silva; Luís Oyama, Barreto and Chay; Marco Antônio, Warley and Rafael Moura

Embezzlement: Hugo (collarbone fracture), Diego Gonçalves (in transition), Ronald (in transition), Gatito (in transition), Rafael Navarro (on suspension).

Hanging: Diego Gonçalves, Kanu, Rafael Moura and Warley.

