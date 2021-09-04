Remo x Botafogo: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration

O Botafogo crossed the country and will try this Saturday, against the rowing, at 7:30 pm, in Baenão, in Belém, keep the momentum going with Enderson Moreira and follow the G-4 of Serie B. The match is valid for the 22nd round of the competition.

With seven wins in nine games with the coach, Botafogo is coming from a very important victory over the leader Coritiba away from home and is trying for the first time in this Serie B to mend two positive results in a row as a visitor.

With 35 points, Glorioso started Saturday in the G-4, after stumbling blocks by Sampaio Corrêa (34) and Avaí (35) in the round. To stay in the access zone, Botafogo needs to win so as not to depend on other results. If they lose or tie, they’ll have to root for a draw between Náutico (34) and Guarani (33).

After a full week to work, Botafogo traveled on Thursday to Belém without Rafael Navarro, suspended by the third yellow card. On the other hand, Enderson Moreira won the reinforcements Charlie (left side) and Luiz Henrique (half), who came from Fortaleza and can now make their debut.

Without giving any clues about the lineup, the coach from Alvinegro must at least make a right change: the experienced Rafael Moura will own for the first time. In the middle, Luís Oyama can gain a position in place of Pedro Castro or Barreto. There will also be news on the bank: under-20 top scorer, Gabriel Conceição was listed for the first time.

Botafogo Embezzlement

The goalkeeper is out of combat Gatito Fernández (swelling in the right knee), the attackers ronald (ankle surgery) and Diego Gonçalves (hip injury) and the left side Hugo (collarbone fracture). The first three are already in the transition process.

Suspended by the third yellow card, the forward Rafael Navarro also embezzles Botafogo this Saturday. One of the alternatives for the position, the young Matheus Nascimento he is not available, as he is with the Brazilian U-17 team that plays friendlies in Paraguay.

Hanging from Botafogo

The defender has two yellow cards. Kanu and the attackers Warley and Rafael Moura. If one of them receives a card this Saturday, he will have to comply with an automatic suspension against Londrina, on the 11th, at Nilton Santos.

The opponent – ​​Rowing

Former Botafogo coach Felipe Conceição will not be able to count on Kevin and also ex-alvinegro Renan Gorne, suspended. Romercio, Wellington Silva, erick flowers and Lucas Tocantins are out for physical problems. On the other hand, Remo will have the returns of James Ennes, Fredson and Matheus Oliveira, recovered from injury.

Retrospect of the confrontation

Remo and Botafogo have already faced each other nine times in official matches, with Alvinegra advantage: four wins, two draws and three triumphs for Leão. Glorioso scored 20 goals and conceded 13. In the last duel, for the first round of Serie B, Fogão won 3 to 0 in Volta Redonda.

Where to watch Remo x Botafogo

The clash will be broadcast live by SportTV throughout Brazil and by Premiere, in the pay-per-view system. Renata Silveira narrates, with comments by Pedrinho.

Arbitration

The referee will be Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa), assisted by Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa. The VAR will be headed by Leone Carvalho Rocha and assisted by Elmo Alves Resende Cunha. All are members of the Goiana Football Federation.

DATASHEET

OAR X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: baenão

Date-Time: 09/04/2021 – 7:30 pm

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Tickets: closed gates

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

ROWING: Vinicius; Thiago Ennes, Rafael Jansen, Fredson and Igor Fernandes; Anderson Uchôa, Lucas Siqueira, Arthur and Felipe Gedoz; Rafinha (Jefferson) and Victor Andrade – Coach: Felipe Conceição.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Jonathan Silva; Barreto, Pedro Castro (Luís Oyama) and Chay; Warley, Rafael Moura and Marco Antônio – Coach: Enderson Moreira.