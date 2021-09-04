Renato Augusto defends long unbeaten record for Corinthians in the Arena at the Brazilian Nationals

Midfielder Renato Augusto defends an invincibility that reaches almost one round of the Brazilian Championship acting at Neo Química Arena. Continuing the victory by 3-1 over Ceará, with his goal, the sequence began at the beginning of the 2015 edition of the national competition.

In all, the midfielder has 15 games without being defeated, with an incredible record of 14 victories and only one draw in that period – 1-1 with Grêmio, a duel in which he scored a head goal that is still remembered by the fans.

Since a 2-0 defeat in Derby in the first round of 2015, when Timão was still licking the wounds of eliminations at Paulista and Libertadores da América, Renato Augusto has flaunted that feat. It helps, of course, the long hiatus in Chinese football, with teams of dubious quality assembled at Timão.

There were 34 goals scored and only seven conceded, with Renato himself being directly responsible for two goals, two assists and numerous dribbles, in addition to the traditional ones cleared during the matches.

Games at Neo Química Arena with Renato Augusto:

Corinthians 3 x 1 Ceará – 08/15/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 2 x 1 Coritiba – 11/07/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – 10/25/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 3 x 0 Goiás – 10/15/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos – 20/09/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 3 x 0 Joinville – 13/09/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 1 x 1 Grêmio – 09/09/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 3 x 0 Cruzeiro – 8/23/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 4 x 3 Sport – 12/08/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 3 x 0 Vasco da Gama – 7/29/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 1 x 0 Atlético-MG – 07/18/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 2 x 0 Athletico-PR – 07/09/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 07/02/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 2 x 1 Figueirense – 06/27/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 2 x 1 International – 06/13/2015 – Brasileirão 2015

