Reopening of Portugal has promotions for Brazilian tourists

Giuliana Miranda, from Portugal – The return of Brazilian tourists to Portugal -authorized since Tuesday (1), after almost a year and a half of prohibition- is already starting to generate welcome promotions in the country.

TAP, the country’s main airline, is offering the Covid-19 PCR test free of charge to passengers who buy tickets in September. Eligible travel must be scheduled by the end of October. Additional information is available on the company’s website.

Although it does not require vaccination against Covid-19 for Brazilian tourists, Portugal requires the presentation of a negative test for the coronavirus before boarding.

As demand increases – tickets in economy class are sold out on several stretches in the next two weeks, TAP also announced an increase in the number of weekly flights. The company plans to expand the 37 frequencies currently in operation to 52 by the end of October.

Flights to Belém, Natal and Maceio will also be resumed.

In Lisbon, the Dom Pedro hotel – five stars in which the Brazilian public has always been one of the main markets – is offering 20% ​​discount on daily rates.

The promotion is valid for stays until December 3rd, booked through the hotel’s website and using the BRAZIL discount code.

“We are very happy with the news of the opening of the borders with Brazil. Before the pandemic, Brazilians represented around 25% of hotel guests. We have a great affinity and affection with this audience. Our team is ready to welcome everyone who visits us”, says Pedro Ribeiro, commercial director of the Dom Pedro group.

On the streets of Lisbon, some tuktuk services are also using welcome discounts to attract Brazilian tourists.

Tourism promotion associations say that more promotional actions should be disclosed in the coming days, as the entry permit for Brazilians this week took many businessmen by surprise.