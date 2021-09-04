Result of Quina 5649 today, Friday (09/03/21)

Starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time) the results of the Quina contest 5649 of today, Friday – 3/9/2021 will be released. The prize for the bet that scores all the tens is accumulated at R$2.7 million.

Quina 5649 Result

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 18-26-38-55-76.

Quina Prize Winners

All bets that match between two and five tens of the result of Quina contest 5649 will be awarded. The main jackpot goes to the player who scores the five numbers and there is more than one prize, the amount will be divided equally between the parties.

No band pays fixed prizes and the value is defined after proration among the winners.

What happens if no one wins? If there is no winner in any band, the lottery value accumulates for the next draw in the respective prize band.

To receive the prize, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the prize is up to 90 calendar days from the day of the Quina 5649 drawing.

