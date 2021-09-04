Rick & Morty has live-action commercial with Christopher Lloyd

The popular animated series Rick & Morty gained an official live-action commercial on Adult Swim, starring Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and Jaeden Lieberhe (It: The Thing).

The short video shows the two characters created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon coming out of a portal in a real garage. Rick then turns to his grandson and says, “Morty, we’re home.” This is said, obviously, interrupted by one of the scientist’s characteristic burps.

Morty then replies to his grandfather: “Oh dear…” Lieberhe gives the voice the anxious and insecure intonation typical of the character. It remains to be seen if this is just a commercial for the promotion of the animated series or if there is, in fact, a hint of a live-action episode. Watch the video:

If we consider the multiverses often explored in Rick and Morty, it wouldn’t be too surprising if we saw an episode in which the scientist and his grandson go into a three-dimensional universe; or, then, the life of this three-dimensional variant, and not that of the canonical duo that we follow in most of the series.

In an interview with the Phoenix New Times, Lloyd had already expressed a desire to participate in Rick & Morty. “I don’t follow the show very often, but I’ve seen a few episodes and it’s actually a lot of fun. I know it’s some kind of Doc and Marty parody,” he said (via CB).

What is Rick & Morty?

The plot revolves around the dangerous adventures of Rick, an alcoholic genius scientist, and Morty, his apparently naive grandson, who thanks to interdimensional travel with his grandfather begins to realize how complex the world around him can be and how disastrous the cause-and-effect relationships may remain.

In Brazil, all seasons are available on HBO Max, with new episodes coming out simultaneously with both original and dubbed audio.

