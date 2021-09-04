Riquelme says Messi will ‘win the Champions League with PSG and return to Barcelona’

Juan Román Riquelme created a prophecy for the story of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview with ‘ESPN’, from Argentina, the former midfielder and current vice president of Boca Juniors said that the Argentine star may be able to take the French club to the top of Europe, but that he will still return to Barcelona.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

According to Riquelme, Messi’s arrival at PSG puts the Parisian club on another level. With “La Pulga” playing alongside Neymar, Mbappé, among other stars, the former player believes it is the perfect opportunity for the French to win the Champions League.

Messi is the best (player in the world) because he likes to play ball. I believe that if PSG doesn’t win the Champions League now with Messi, they won’t win anymore. I’m sure Messi will win the Champions League with Paris and retire from Barcelona.”

Messi left Barcelona in July after 21 years of playing in the Blaugrana shirt, due to financial problems at the Catalan club. The ace was announced at Paris Saint-Germain in July and signed a two-season contract with the French. At 34, he made his PSG debut on August 29 in the Ligue 1 match against Reims.