Roger Guedes can bring tactical variations to the team

The Corinthians fan is very excited about the signings made by the club recently and can’t wait to enjoy all these reinforcements on the field. And this can be very possible from a tactical point of view, since Roger Guedes, during his time in China, played in various roles in the offensive sector, allowing Sylvinho to develop variations for the team.

Known for acting as a forward speed player, a role in which he emerged at Palmeiras in 2016, Roger also feels more comfortable playing this way. However, already at Atlético-MG, he developed a more finishing posture, almost like a second striker, something that he ended up putting into practice even more in Chinese football in two and a half years.

“I feel very good in both positions, in China I played a long time inside, as a center forward, second striker, but my original choice is at the front. But I feel very good there, as I said, I like to play loose in attack, I don’t just like being open, I like playing from the inside too, but wherever Sylvinho chooses I’ll do my best,” he said.

With this willingness to play in any of the functions in attack, Roger allows the coach to explore some variations in the sector, such as the absence of a center forward, as has been the role of Jô in the starting lineup. Thus, shirt 123 would be chosen to make the “false 9”, leaving Willian and Gustavo Mosquito at the ends, and Renato Augusto and Giuliano in the middle.

This lineup is the fan’s favorite, as it includes all reinforcements and keeps Mosquito in the starting lineup. However, if he chooses to keep Jô, Sylvinho can put Roger close to the center forward, free to float, and set up a line with three midfielders (Willian, Renato and Giuliano) behind the two attackers. Mosquito, however, would be the man to leave the team.

In addition, the coach can maintain the scheme he currently uses, leaving Roger Guedes at one end, Willian at the other, and Jô centralized, being supplied by Renato Augusto and Giuliano in the middle. Mosquito would leave the team, but could return due to the versatility of positioning that these players offer, with the exception of the center forward, which is more fixed.

In short, Sylvinho now has in his hands a team that allows for numerous tactical variations. If everyone is in good physical condition, the tendency is to be an offensive sector with a lot of movement, which should finally solve a problem that for some time has been the biggest inconvenience to the fans. Now it’s time to wait and see what this new Corinthians has in store for Fiel.