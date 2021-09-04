Rogério Caboclo makes an agreement with the Public Ministry to file a harassment lawsuit | soccer

The president removed from the CBF, Rogério Caboclo, closed an agreement this Friday with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, which investigates harassment report moral and sexual harassment by an employee of the confederation. The investigation started after the case was revealed by ge .

The legal instrument is called “criminal transaction” and is used in special criminal courts, which investigate offenses considered to have less offensive potential. The accused agrees to pay an amount, usually donated to NGOs, in exchange for filing the case.

According to the ge he found out, the negotiation provided that Caboclo would pay R$100 thousand not to be denounced. The money would be donated to an entity that works to combat violence against women and another that takes care of abandoned animals. As the case is under judicial secrecy, neither party spoke to the reporter.

It was in this case that the Court determined that Rogério Caboclo could not approach the CBF headquarters nor try to make contact with six people – four directors of the entity and two women who claimed to have suffered sexual harassment. The leader denies the charges.

Last week, the CBF Ethics Committee decided that Rogério Caboclo did not commit sexual harassment against the employee who reported him, classified his case as “inappropriate behavior” and suggested a 15 month punishment, which would pave the way for his return to the presidency of the CBF still with months of mandate to fulfill.

This punishment was considered too mild by the presidents of the 27 state federations, which make up the CBF General Assembly, a body that needs to ratify (or overthrow) and punishment suggested by the Ethics Commission.

Another example of a criminal transaction occurred in April this year, when striker Gabigol, from Flamengo, paid BRL 110 thousand (100 minimum wages) in an agreement with the Public Ministry of São Paulo not to be denounced for crimes against public health.

This does not mean that Caboclo, having made the agreement, confessed to having committed the crime. In practice he avoided being denounced. If denounced, the process could result in an acquittal or conviction. The agreement is with the Public Ministry, and not with the victim, who can still sue him in other spheres.

This type of deal can only be made with those without a criminal record, and cannot be done again for the next five years.