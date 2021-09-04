Rony talks about the strengthening of Corinthians: “The competition gets better”

If the palm trees was seen as the great strength of São Paulo football over the last few years, Corinthians’ transfer window indicates that the rival intends to increase the level of competitiveness between the two teams. In Rony’s view, the agitated market in Alvinegro is positive for Verdão.

For the Palmeiras striker, the fact that Corinthians has been strengthened with big names brings quality and greater ambition to the rival. Consequently, the classics tend to get more disputed.

“Not only does the rivalry improve, but also the Brazilian competition. We know that the more clubs that hire high-level players, the more enjoyable, intense and disputed the competition becomes. When there is a player who comes from abroad for a Brazilian club , we know that guys come to win and win titles,” said Ron in an interview with Young pan.

“Corinthians is making this move and will want to dispute titles. Brazilian football tends to be more disputed. As it is our rival, we know it will be a good dispute, that everyone wants to win. When there is a derby, we know who have to win. Brazilian football tends to improve with this type of behavior of clubs,” he added.

Only in this transfer window, Corinthians brought midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto, as well as forwards Willian and Roger Guedes. Palmeiras, on the other hand, signed left-back Jorge and Piqueréz, as well as defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes. Dudu and Deyverson returned from loans and also strengthened the team.

Corinthians and Palmeiras faced each other on September 25 (Saturday), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will take place at Neo Química Arena, at 7pm.

