Rowing vs Botafogo: probable teams, lineups and where to watch the match for the Serie B do Brasileirão

Distinct interests. While the Botafogo tries to confirm itself more and more in the G4, Remo tries to leave behind, once and for all, the ghost of the relegation zone. This Saturday, the two teams face off at Estádio Baenão, at 7:30 pm, for the 23rd round of Série B do Brasileirão.

Botafogo is currently in 4th place, with 35 points. The round presents itself in an “8 or 80” situation for the club: while, if it wins, it can jump to third, it can also finish in 6th place in case of a negative result.

Remo has 27 points and is the 12th place in the Brazilian Championship. The team from Pará is six points away from the relegation zone and wants to set aside any possibility of getting closer to sticking.

DATASHEET

​Remo x Botafogo

Date-Time: 09/04/2021, at 7:30 pm

Local: Baenão Stadium, in Belém (PA)

​Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA – GO)

​assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA – GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

where to watch: SportTV, Premiere and realtime from THROW!

OAR (Technician: Felipe Conceição)

​Vinicius; Thiago Ennes, Rafael Jensen, Marlon, Igor Fernandes; Anderson Uchôa; Lucas Tocantins, Lucas (Marcos Júnior), Arthur Santos, Victor Andrade; Felipe Gedoz

suspended: Kevin

Outside: Romércio, Wellington Silva and Erick Flores (injured)

hanging: Victor Andrade, Marlon, Rafael Jansen, Kevem, Rafinha and Warley

BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu, Jonathan Silva; Barreto, Pedro Castro (Luís Oyama); Warley, Chay, Marco Antonio; Rafael Moura.

suspended: Rafael Navarro

​Outside: Gatito Fernández, Diego Cavalieri, Hugo, Ronald and Diego Gonçalves (injured)

​hanging: Diego Gonçalves and Kanu