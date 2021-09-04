Santa Catarina sets criteria for testing coronavirus variants

This week, the State Department of Health (SES) issued an ordinance that defines the criteria to monitor suspected variants of Coronavirus. The folder defined a list of six cases in which it will trigger the so-called genomic surveillance, when the material is sent to Rio de Janeiro to decipher the origin and genetic code of the virus.

On the list are suspected cases of reinfection; severe cases or deaths in individuals without comorbidities, or risk factors; deaths in pregnant women; suspects of the disease who have received the vaccine for more than 28 days; suspects with a history of traveling abroad with circulation of new variants and their close contacts; and sampling in outbreaks.

According to the folder, the norms serve to “monitor mutations and variants circulating in Santa Catarina, in addition to understanding the patterns of dispersion and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and the possible impact on the epidemiology of Covid-19”.

In July, the Secretary of State for Health, André Motta Ribeiro, asked about the criteria for identifying variants, had told the Santa Catarina News Network that the folder selected random samples in the event of outbreaks, when a large number of cases are registered. concentrated form and in a short period of time.

Now, the criteria are established, but there will also be random genetic sequencing. According to the Secretariat, these cases often have a higher viral load or are a means of identifying the presence of viral mutations more easily.

During the first semester, the folder identified several cases of the Gamma variant, which had the first records in Brazil. Now, the biggest concern is with Delta, the variant that had the first cases registered in India. So far, there have been 43 confirmations from Delta in Santa Catarina. Of these, two died from the disease.

Recently, the Central Public Health Laboratory of SC (Lacen/SC) implemented a screening protocol for respiratory secretion samples to investigate the variants. The unit uses a methodology that detects mutations common to the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants, and if this mutation is not detected, it receives priority because it has an indication of being Delta.

