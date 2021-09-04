Santa Maria will place first units of the G8 bus on the São Bernardo do Campo / Belo Horizonte line

Chassis will be the Scania 440, according to the company. Photo: Reproduction.

Operation will start in October, as informed by the company

JESSICA MARQUES

The Santa Maria bus company informed the Transport Journal that the first Marcopolo G8 (Generation 8) units will operate on the São Bernardo do Campo (SP) / Belo Horizonte (MG) line.

The start of operation is scheduled for October, according to the company. Vehicles should arrive at the garage in mid-September. Santa Maria is headquartered in São Bernardo do Campo, on ABC Paulista.

The buses will have 42 “semi-bed” seats and eight will be “full bed”. The chassis will be the Scania 440. The quantity of vehicles purchased was not disclosed by Santa Maria.

To Transport Journal, the company informed that the purchase is “further proof of Santa Maria’s commitment to road passenger transport users”.

MARCOPOLO G8

The Marcopolo G8 model was launched on July 20, 2021. Even before the official presentation, the Transport Journal brought the interview with Marcopolo’s Director of Commercial Operations and Marketing, Ricardo Portolan, who highlighted the differentials of Generation 8, in particular in relation to technology, safety, comfort for passengers and driver, reduction of diesel consumption and maintenance.

