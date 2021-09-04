Santos squad: with a modified team, Diniz ends his preparations to take Cuiabá | saints

This Friday, Santos ended the preparation to face Cuiabá, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams duel this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Arena Pantanal.

Coach Fernando Diniz led the activity at the Eurico Gaspar Dutra stadium, in Cuiabá. The coach took 23 players to Mato Grosso.

Still without Marinho, there is the possibility of the Santos commander promoting the debut of Léo Baptistão. The player was announced by the club on August 21, but had the situation regularized only this week and fight for a space in attack with Lucas Braga, Marcos Guilherme and Marcos Leonardo.

Read more about Santos:

+ Jean Mota celebrates important brand for Santos

+ Check what position Léo Baptistão can work in

1 of 2 Santos players during activity in Cuiabá — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Santos players during activity in Cuiabá — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Diniz’s list of embezzlements increased even last Thursday, after Madson was spared for complaining of joint discomfort. He remained in Santos to treat the pain. With that, Pará returns to the main team.

With that, the probable Santos for the confrontation is formed by: John Paul; Pará, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme and Léo Baptistão (Lucas Braga).

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel: “Banco do Flamengo is superior to team A from Santos”