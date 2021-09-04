São Paulo: Gabriel Neves says he received an alert and advice from Viña, former Palmeiras: ‘It’s still been helping’

the Uruguayan steering wheel Gabriel Neves, hired by São Paulo on Monday, it was officially unveiled this Friday.

The 24-year-old player gave a press conference and spoke about his relationship with compatriot Matías Viña, former left-back of the palm trees, and also commented on his style of play and his physical condition.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“We are great friends, he congratulated me when the negotiation was over. He said that the pace here is different and there is much more play. He has still helped me in this arrival,” said Neves, in relation to the Uruguayan Viña.

Gabriel praised the new club, mentioned the way they play and the roles they can play on the field.

“I’m very happy to be here, they received me very well. I like to play anywhere in the midfield, I can be a defensive midfielder or a midfielder,” he said.

“I feel good physically, I have to adapt a little. I’m fine, I really want to play as soon as possible,” he added.

Gabriel Neves during presentation as a São Paulo player Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

Neves belongs to Nacional-URU and signed with Tricolor Paulista on loan until the end of 2022.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The Morumbi team will be able to renew the link with the midfielder until December 31, 2025.

The Uruguayan athlete has already trained under the command of coach Hernán Crespo and, depending on his physical condition, will be able to debut for São Paulo on September 12th, a Sunday.

On the date, the team from São Paulo will face Fluminense, at Maracanã, at 20:30 (GMT), for the 20th round of Serie A.

For the Copa do Brasil, Neves and the newly hired Jonathan Calleri will not take the field, as registration for the tournament has already been closed.