Saúde releases 1,600 places for night vaccination for the next five days – Campos 24 Horas





03/09/2021



The Municipal Health Department provides, this Friday (03), 1,600 vacancies for the night recap of vaccination against Covid-19. People aged 18 or over, who for some reason have not yet been vaccinated, must make the appointment online. Vacancies are for immunization between Saturday (04) and Wednesday (08), in one of the six Pre-Hospital Units (UPHs), from 6 pm to 10 pm. (read more below)

With the schedule, it will be possible to immunize 320 people a day, adding up the attendance of all UPHs. To make an appointment, the user must access the electronic address (HERE) or access the Official Portal of the City Hall, on the appointment tab. To make an appointment, the user will have to inform the CPF number, telephone number, date of birth, and that they will take the first dose. Once this is done, click on “check availability”. (read more below)

Then you will choose the vaccination unit, inform the mother’s full name and name, choose the time and date. To finalize the appointment, click on “confirm” and the user will see the message, “Schedule confirmed successfully”. (read more below)

To take the 1st dose, the citizen must present the identity card, CPF, proof of residence and proof of appointment. (read more below)

The person who makes the appointment online and does not show up will have the CPF blocked in the system, according to the Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion. system. This prevents the CPF from being blocked for a possible rescheduling”, explains the director of Primary Care, Rodrigo Carneiro. (read more below)

VACCINATION PLACES:

São Thomé Lighthouse UPH

Ururaí UPH

UPH Marine Saldanha

UPH Guarus

UPH Traverse

UPH Saint Edward

*Source: Ascom