Saúde will apply a 2nd dose of AstraZenca – Campos 24 Horas





03/09/2021, 4:52 pm, Photo: César Ferreira/SupCom.



The Municipal Health Department will apply, this Monday (6), the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people who took the first dose of the immunizing agent until the 28th of June. The folder guides this group of people on the importance of attending the posts to make the booster of the immunizing agent, especially given the laboratory confirmation of the circulation of the Delta variant in the city. (read more below)

“Due to the September 7th holiday and the few doses of vaccines that the municipality has been receiving in recent shipments, we will not have vaccinations at extramural posts and, therefore, we chose to reinforce the second dose of AstraZeneca for those who are already on time to receive the reinforcement”, explains the Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion, Charbell Kury. (read more below)

For this Monday, the application of CoronaVac and Pfizer vaccines is suspended. The secretariat awaits the arrival of immunizing agents to return with the vaccination of this group. The application of the first dose for adolescents is also suspended.

The application of the second dose of AstraZeneca will be through the distribution of passwords and the service will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. At the time of immunization it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence and proof of the 1st dose. (read more below)

VACCINATION STATIONS FOR SECOND DOSE OF ASTRAZENECA

UBS stumps

Poço Gordo UBS

ESF Morangaba

ESF Lagamar (São Thomé Lighthouse)

Ponta da Lama UBSF

UBSF Board Member Josino

UBS Santa Maria

UBSF Santa Cruz

UBSF Lagoa de Cima

UPH Morro Coco