SBT is sentenced to pay R$ 74,000 to grooms from the “Fábrica de Weddings”

O SBT was sentenced by the São Paulo Court to pay R$ 74,000 to a couple of bride and groom who would participate in the program “Wedding Factory”. The information is from Uol.

In 2016, the couple signed up and was selected to participate in the reality show that makes wedding parties within seven days.

The wedding was set for December 14, and the groom’s father, who lives in Spain, bought plane tickets to come with his wife to Brazil.

With just 24 days to go before the ceremony, however, the gifts for the couple were already starting to arrive and the program’s producer canceled the wedding, alleging problems “with the schedule”, and, according to the couple, she no longer attends to her Connections.

“Due to all the humiliation and the vexatious situation, TP [a noiva] started to have anxiety attacks”, the lawyers who represent the couple told the court.

In March 2018, the two were married civilly, but did not have the resources to hold a party.

The station said that the couple “already had life together, which actually mitigates the importance of the ceremony”, referring to the fact that TP and SS began living together before signing up for the program. For SBT’s defense, the process is nothing more than a “whim” of the couple.

Judge Rodrigo de Castro Carvalho, however, did not agree with the argument. “From the moment they proposed to hold a wedding party, which is a well-known fact that it is a solemn ritual with the presence of guests and the realization of a couple’s dream, they assumed the obligation.”

In addition to SBT, the producer of the reality show, Formata Produções e Conteúdo was also condemned. The payment of R$ 74,000, which must be made by the two companies and will be increased by interest and monetary correction.

The broadcaster and the producer can appeal the decision.

