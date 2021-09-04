Season 5 of La Casa de Papel: Who Dies in Part 1 of the Netflix Series? – News Seen on the web

ATTENTION: THE TEXT CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM SEASON 5 LA CASA DE PAPEL

One of the most anticipated debuts of the year on Netflix, La Casa de Papel finally won its fifth and final season in streaming. This Friday (3) marked the release of part 1, consisting of 5 episodes – the second half debuts on the platform in December. And as the trailer had already advanced, our group of thieves would have an epic war to fight in this final stretch of the plot and, with that, it was not difficult to imagine that some casualties would come ahead. See who has died in Season 5 (so far).

Reinforcing one more time: From here, you’ll find spoilers from season 5 of La Casa de Papel

Tokyo

Contrary to one of the main theories of fans of La Casa de Papel, that Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) would be the only survivor of the assault, part 1 of season 5 surprised by killing the character in the final moments. Over the course of the new wave of episodes, the siege was closing in on the thieves and it fell to her, along with Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Manila (Belén Cuesta) to face the relentless squad of Major Sagasta (José Manuel Seda), one of the new characters from the series, who invade the bank with the aim of annihilating the gang.

In the confrontation with the military, Tokyo is practically a superhero: shot several times, in the arms and legs, she survives and manages to continue fighting, until she is cornered by the squad. In front is her great enemy, Gandía (José Manuel Poga), who is about to shoot her, as he did with Nairobi (Alba Flores), in one of the most tragic moments of the entire series.

In a twist, however, we see that the protagonist has armed all the grenades she was carrying. On the brink of death, she sacrifices herself. “If my body can’t escape, at least my soul can escape,” he says, seconds before the grenades detonate.

Gandia

The same scene also marks the end of the line for Gandía. With Tokyo at the tip of his gun, the villain is also surprised by the character’s grenades, who wink at him before the detonation. Gandía orders the rest of Sagasta’s squad to back off, but is well ahead of Tokyo when the explosion takes place. As for the soldiers, by the way, we see in the final scene that some manage to hide, but the series does not make clear what their fate will be.

When does part 2 of season 5 of La Casa de Papel premiere?

With such a tense ending, expectations get even higher for the final half of the season. Part 2 debuts on the Netflix catalog on December 3rd.

