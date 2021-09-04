Sérgio Mamberti, Doctor Victor of Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum, dies at the age of 82

Actor was honored by TV Cultura.

Sergio Mamberti, the dear Dr. Victor of Castle Ra-Tim-Bum, died today at the age of 82 after a few days in hospital with an infection in his lungs. Actor, director, author and involved in politics, Mamberti was honored by TV Cultura after the tragic news.

Sérgio Mamberti will be eternally remembered for having marked a generation with his work in Castle Ra-Tim-Bum, interpreting the Doctor Victor, but also acted in more than 36 films, 36 novels and 80 plays, being awarded and acclaimed for his art. Among his main works, the highlights go to soap operas The clone and rising sun, the movies Star Hour and The Lady of Shanghai Cine, in addition to great pieces like Pearl and rancor.

Through social networks, the TV Culture honored the actor with an illustration of the striking character. In the caption, the station said “A brilliant artist who marked the childhood of many people 💔 Our affection for Sérgio Mamberti!” Special programs to honor the actor’s career will also be shown on the channel from 23:00.

Mamberti is also remembered for his political activism, as the Folha de São Paulo. Openly bisexual, he was also involved in politics on several occasions, never hiding his activism for the benefit of culture. Throughout his life he assumed positions in the Ministry of Culture in the Lula and Dilma administrations, acting as secretary for Music and Performing Arts, in addition to secretary for Identity and Cultural Diversity. He was also president of the National Arts Foundation (Funarte) and secretary for Cultural Policies.

LH regrets the passing of an icon so important to our culture and conveys its feelings to the family and fans of Sergio Mamberti, our eternal Doctor Victor.