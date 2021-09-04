Series had production halted after Miles Teller refused vaccine and tested positive for COVID, says website

Miles Teller recently joined to replace Armie Hammer when this new drama happened.

The production of the series of Paramount+, The Offer, which aims to narrate the behind-the-scenes story of The Godfather, was stopped in July after a staff member tested positive for COVID. Now, the Daily Mail portal reveals that the person who contracted the virus was actually the show’s star, Miles Teller.

According to the source interviewed by the portal, Teller refused to receive a vaccine (and even to take an earlier test) before receiving a positive result for COVID on the set of the series in Los Angeles.

“Miles Teller was not vaccinated. He didn’t even take the test”, the source told DailyMail.com. “Now he brought the virus to the set and all production had to be shut down.”

The star’s press officer, Lauren Hozempa, told DailyMail.com: “Your facts are incorrect”, but refused to give more details or at least point out which facts were false.

Miles Teller is known for movies like Whiplash: In Search of Perfection and by the fateful Fantastic Four 2015, where he played Mr. Fantastic.

The series that had its filming stopped, The Offer, initially would have Armie Hammer in the lead role of Albert S. Ruddy. However, due to controversy surrounding the name Hammer, he was replaced by Miles Teller.