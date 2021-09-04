Sesa Confirms Death in PG by Delta Variant | The net

The death occurred in July. The victim is a male over 50 who had comorbidity.

Test results released this Friday (3), by the Secretary of State and Health, confirm the first death by the Delta variant, in Ponta Grossa. The death occurred in July, according to the Municipal Health Foundation. The victim is a man over 50, who had comorbidities. On Wednesday (1), Sesa had already confirmed a notification in Ponta Grossa, but it was not reported as a death.

In an audio released in the late afternoon, the President of the Foundation of the Municipal Health Foundation, Rodrigo Manjabosco, provided the following clarification: “The death of the variant was a male patient around 55 years of age. The sample was sent Paraná State Central Laboratory, which sent Fiocruz to identify the virus genome. Thus, the virus was identified as the delta variant.”

Also this Friday, the State Department of Health confirmed 11 new cases of the delta variant and two cases of sublineages – (one from AY.4 and one from AY.15). There were also two new deaths from the delta strain. The data were passed on in the circulation report of Sars-CoV-2 strains by genomic sequencing, by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The cases of the delta variant and sublineages were registered in Araucária, Curitiba, Pinhais, Teixeira Soares, Guarapuava, Ampére, Cascavel, Santa Tereza do Oeste, Londrina and Ouro Verde do Oeste. The deaths refer to a 70-year-old woman, resident of Curitiba, and a 57-year-old man, from Cascavel.

So far, 857 samples from Paraná have already been sequenced by Fiocruz and 460 are awaiting results. Most samples correspond to the P.1 variant (464 cases). The delta variant currently has 138 confirmed cases and 28 deaths, including cases of the strain itself and its sublines.

PROTOCOL – As soon as the report is sent by Fiocruz, the Health Department contacts the Regional Health Departments, which in turn communicate the municipalities of residence (or notification) of confirmed cases to start the epidemiological investigation. This process includes data from the onset of symptoms, the examination, whether there was hospitalization and whether the case is considered a cure or death.

SUBLINEAGES – Variant sublineages are phenomena that are part of the natural viral evolution and are associated with the rate of disease replication. The more the virus multiplies, the faster the evolutionary processes take place. The Sars-CoV-2 virus undergoes expected mutations within the evolutionary process of any RNA virus. When this happens, it is characterized as a new variant of the virus.

ATTENTION VARIANT – When mutations cause relevant clinical and epidemiological changes, such as greater severity and greater potential for infection, this variant is classified as VOC (variant of concern or variant of attention). VOCs are considered to be of concern due to mutations that can lead to increased transmissibility and a worsening of the epidemiological situation. Sublineages of the delta variant, as well as the strain itself, are considered as VOC.