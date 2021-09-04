Show do Milhão returns in style on SBT and gives ‘class’ to Luciano Huck · TV News

SBT premiered this Friday (3) the new version of Show do Milhão, presented by Celso Portiolli and funded by the Pic Pay app. Even after 12 years off the air, the game show came back in great shape : agile, fun and without resorting to melodramatic stories, as Luciano Huck does in a similar format on Globo. The attraction, however, received an ungrateful day and time in the schedule — Friday nights.

Classic in the hands of Silvio Santos between 1999 and 2003, the quiz program was off the air since 2009, when it had an unsuccessful season. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Celso Portiolli, a pupil of the owner of SBT, was responsible for the presentation of the Show do Milhão.

The choice was right. Even because he is already experienced in formats of the genre, Portiolli had complete mastery of the stage. He made fun of the participant who didn’t know that the 2014 World Cup was played in Brazil, for example. The camera framings were also practically the same as those used in the first version of the program.

In command, Portiolli decided to adopt a style in homage to Silvio Santos. The commander of Domingo Legal even repeated classic catchphrases of the program, such as the shaken “Are you sure about this?”. It didn’t fall for the cheap copy due to the presenter’s own competence, but it came close.

The great success of the program was to keep the old rules, but with a much more agile editing. In an hour on the air, the Show do Milhão went by so fast that the time was not even seen. It was a class for Luciano Huck, who presents Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on Globo, similar style attraction.

Huck usually explores the stories of those who come face to face with him, with the touch of assistance that has been peculiar to him in recent years. Often, a picture that was supposed to be positive and exciting is as sad or sadder than the overcoming stories that Huck often presents in news reports.

At the Show do Milhão, there is no space for that. The stories are spoken, but the main character is the quiz, in addition to the climbing and the questions. A lesson in how to make a good game show.

The audience even returned the good work. SBT was second in São Paulo with 6 points and first place in other capitals, such as Recife, Salvador and Goiânia, according to previous data obtained by the TV news.

The schedule is bad. The program deserved a more noble track, like Wednesday night, against football on Globo. But, judging by what was presented, the Show do Milhão is already the big hit of SBT this year.