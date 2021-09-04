‘Slept at my house yesterday’

Sit down, here comes the breath! After EXTRA revealed the identity of Jojo Todynho’s new boyfriend, 27-year-old manicurist from Rio de Janeiro, Izabelle Branquinho, used social media to reveal that she had also been having an affair with Marcio Felipe for a month and a half.

“About a month and a half ago I started a relationship with a person. And today I woke up to the news on gossip sites that he was also dating a famous person. And since then, my cell phone doesn’t stop”, wrote the young woman in the stories , without mentioning Jojo’s name initially.

Soon after, she posted some videos telling, including, that Marcio slept at her house last Wednesday, the day before the romance with Jojo came to light.

“I was staying with him. And at no time did it cross my mind that there would be an opening for him to meet anyone. I didn’t expect this to happen, because we were very intense. He was even with me last night, he slept in my house. And today I wake up with this bomb. Imagine, you get to be with someone, and then out of nowhere… You don’t wait…”.

Then Izabelle made it clear that she has nothing against Jojo Todynho: “The biggest focus here is him, not her. She’s a f$#@ woman, and I didn’t want her to go through that.”

The manicurist also exhibited prints of the WhatsApp conversations she had with Marcio after discovering his romance with Jojo. In the messages, she questions why he didn’t tell about his romance with the singer.

Watch the video of the outburst:

Jojo Todynho has a new love: “Beautiful and hot” Photo: photos reproduction/ instagram

Izabelle Branquinho reveals that she was having an affair with Jojo Todynho’s boyfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Izabelle Branquinho reveals that she was having an affair with Jojo Todynho’s boyfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram