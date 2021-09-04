social network faces problems this thursday

Instagram users in different parts of the world reported, this Thursday morning (2), problems using the social network.

The website “DownDetector”, which monitors failures and outages of online services in real time, shows that problems started to be reported from 7:40 am, peaking at 8:46 am, when 3,460 notifications were registered in Brazil. At the same time, the site registered 17,225 complaints in the US.

The main complaint refers to the use of the app on mobile phones, with reports of problems in updating the news feed, Stories and posting any content.

As of 9:15 am, the volume of complaints began to decrease, but many people still shared access difficulties on Instagram in posts on other social networks.

On Twitter, the subjects “Instagram”, “My Instagram” and “#instagramdown (Instagram drop, in free translation)” are among the most talked about.

What does Instagram say?

In a statement sent to Tilt, a spokesman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said “some people are having trouble accessing the app.” “We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” he said.

On Friday (3), Facebook sent a new note to Tilt, stating that “a technical issue has made it difficult for some people to access Instagram.”

“We resolved the issue for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Check out some reports made on social networks: