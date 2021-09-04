Solana CEO doesn’t believe in cryptocurrencies

Anatoly Yakovenko, founder and CEO of Solana (SOL), said in Blockworks interview, that he is probably the biggest skeptic of the cryptomarket — even with Solana being one of the top 10 on the market.

Solana is a Blockchain focused on Decentralized Finance (DeFi) solutions. Its development started in 2017, but only in 2020 the platform was actually launched.

Cryptocurrency has managed to gain adoption thanks to the explosion of the DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFT) sectors.

Overall, it focuses on scalability through a combination of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH), seeking to improve crucial cryptosystem issues such as transaction rates compared to its main competitor, Ethereum .

“Next Ethereum”

Although some people consider that the Solana may take the place of Ethereum, Yakovenko commented to Blockworks that This is false — although he sees the competitive environment as something incredible.

“We have a vision to build the cheapest, fastest and most resistant to censorship and [Ethereum] has a different view, something like: creating the cheapest way to validate [dados] in a very large decentralized blockchain”.

Next, Yakovenko explained that both projects have interesting approaches and that this competition benefits everyone.

Solana registers a weekly increase of 87%

This Friday (3), Solana (SOL) climbed another step by surpassing Doge in market value.

Today, the cryptocurrency has a value of over R$ 215 billion and occupies the 7th place. Despite this, the sixth largest currency in the market, the XRP, has a value 50% higher than yours.

Solana spent a long time being traded at around 5 dollars in February. However, driven by the rise of Bitcoin, it reached the US$ 50.00 mark in May and, currently, its price is around 141 dollars (R$ 727.00), making it one of the most profitable investments of the year. .

The coin’s success can be attributed to the NFT, as around 90,000 NFTs were minted on the platform in the past two months. However, Yakovenko admitted that he is not sure that this was the cause of the asset rally.

Yakovenko, the pessimistic CEO of cryptocurrencies

“I’m a skeptic, I’m probably the biggest cryptocurrency skeptic.”

In the conversation with Blockworks, he says he sees the cryptocurrency environment very similar to 1990 where big dreams, ideas and companies disappeared from the map due to the famous internet bubble.

Solana’s CEO also used the Six Degrees as an example such fiasco.

Six Degrees, considered the world’s first social network, went bankrupt in 2000 due to low revenue and internet connection limitations — however, this company opened the way for others that exist today, such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“This idea that people just take care of themselves with cryptocurrencies and a little math, that it can create so much value. I think this is so crazy and ridiculous.”

What we can take as a lesson is that 20 years from now, perhaps, Solana — and other cryptocurrencies — could become the biggest companies in the world in an optimistic scenario and, in the worst-case scenario, leave a path open for other projects to shine.