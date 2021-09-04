Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox Talks About Participation in New Marvel Movie – Movie News

Will Daredevil from the Netflix series appear as attorney for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker?

Spider-Man: No Back Home is one of four films that Marvel plans to release this year, and expectations revolve around this production. Recently, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released their first trailer that confirmed the participation of characters that were being widely speculated on, such as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). The internet, of course, went wild, but the absence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield left some fans disappointed.

Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland releases new backstage photo with Zendaya

Among the many theories that emerged after the preview was released, some fans believe that Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil in the Netflix series, will be back in character and even appeared in the trailer. Apparently, the lawyer who protects the streets as a superhero would have been chosen to defend Peter Parker (Tom Holland) against the charge of murder against Mysterio. On social networks, fans question whether a being in a suit who appears next to the protagonist at the police station could be the character.

Now, during an interview with comic book, Charlie Cox finally commented on his participation in the Marvel film and denied that the person who appears in such an excerpt speculated by fans is really him. “I can promise those aren’t my forearms,” ​​joked the actor. Last year, he had come to deny these speculations: “I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it certainly isn’t my Daredevil. I’m not involved in this. If it’s true, it won’t be with me. It will be with another actor.”

Spider-Man No Return Home: Why was Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum covered in snow?

Despite this, the star revealed that he would love this theory to be true, “As a fan of Marvel movies, I love the little things that pop up here and there, but since we were on Netflix we couldn’t do much of that for legal reasons. I’m not sure why. But I love Jessica’s idea [Jones] and Matt [Murdock] appear in the background, or Matt appear as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That would be really cool.”

Now, we can only wait, as Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the actor’s return after the Daredevil series was canceled by Netflix after three seasons of public acclaim. In an interview with Deadline in January this year, Kevin Feige was asked if he intends to resume any of the streaming service’s productions. Although the studio’s focus was different at this point, Feige’s response greatly pleased many Marvel fans who followed these heroes, “I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything.”

Spider-Man No Return Home: Theory reveals that Tony Stark created one of the movie’s villains

The story of No Way Home (in the original) promises to go in a surprising direction after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity in Away From Home (2019), promising to explore the Multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many actors are being speculated to return to their old roles in neighborhood buddy movies. Scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021, Spider-Man: No Return Home will be directed by Jon Watts, who also directed the last two features in the franchise. In the cast, we will have the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jon Favreau. In addition to them, the film is likely to feature the sinister sextet, with villains who have appeared in other webhead franchises, such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx.