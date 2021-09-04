STF orders the arrest of truck driver Zé Trovão | Dagmara Spautz

The Federal Police is looking for the Santa Catarina truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, to serve an arrest warrant. He is one of the targets of the inquiry that investigates the organization of anti-democratic acts scheduled for September 7th. The arrest was requested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), and the decision came from the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes.

Searches are made in different addresses but, so far, Santa Catarina has not been found. Earlier, in Brasília, the PF arrested the pocket blogger Wellington Macedo. According to the G1, the police issued a note in which they stated that the arrest “has the objective of deepening ongoing investigations into the investigation files”.

Zé Trovão and Wellington were among the targets of search and seizure warrants that were served on August 20th. Despite having their accounts blocked on social networks, they both circumvented the court order and participated last Sunday (22) in a live with blogger Oswaldo Eustaquio, in which they were made new threats to institutions.

