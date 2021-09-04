Stock drops 3.10% in the week, the worst in 6 months; dollar also has a fall

After registering a sharp drop in the last session, the Ibovespa ended Friday (3) up 0.22%, at 116,933.24 points. Even with the positive result, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) reaches the end of the week with an accumulated drop of 3.10%, the worst weekly result since the end of February (-7.09%).

Last week, the Ibovespa had registered gains of 2.22%.

The dollar ended the day practically stable, at a slight increase of 0.03%, quoted at R$ 5.185 on sale. This week, the US currency had losses of 0.21% against the real, after recording a sharp drop of 3.52% in the previous one.

In 2021, the Ibovespa already accumulates losses of 1.75%, while the dollar remains stable, with a slight drop of 0.08%.

Reform still reverberates

Investors were still digesting the approval of the Income Tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies today. The bill, which is now being considered by the Senate, provides for the creation of a 15% tax on dividends – a change that directly impacts shareholders and, therefore, did not resonate well, leading to a drop of more than 2% of the Ibovespa in the session from yesterday.

Taxation of dividends was defended by the federal government and by the rapporteur of the reform, federal deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), as a way to compensate for the reduction in the income tax charged on companies, but it has been the target of criticism from many market agents.

In addition, as the Levante Investimentos research team wrote, the approval of the text “was not seen as a victory for the government in the House, as the final project was far removed from that delivered by the economic team and should frustrate the Executive’s revenues. “.

There is a negative effect from a fiscal point of view for the coming years.

Levante Investimentos team

dollar recovered

The dollar hit R$5.13 in the morning after the release of employment data in the United States. According to the US Department of Labor, 235,000 jobs were created in the country in August, a result far below the expectation of 728,000 new jobs, according to a survey by Reuters.

But the sharp devaluation against the real was short-lived, and the US currency returned to stability before midday.

“The creation of vacancies [nos EUA] came well below expectations, but when you analyze it carefully, you see that the US wage adjustment came in well above expectations,” explained to Reuters Thomas Giuberti, a partner at Golden Investimentos, in reference to the 0.6% increase in average hourly income of American workers.The projection for August was 0.3%.

