Supported by the fans, Elias says he has the “dream” of going up to help Grêmio against the Z4: “I know Felipão observes”

Highlight of the Grêmio transition team in the Brasileirão de Aspirantes dispute, despite having lost in the 1-1 draw with Corinthians due to muscle injury, center forward Elias revealed to Globoesporte.com having the “dream” of returning to the professional cast this season to help in the fight against relegation.

At 19, the player, who has the support of the fans, said he knows that Felipão is constantly following the boys and also commented on the chances at the Brasileirão de Aspirantes – the tricolor is the second place in Group C in the second phase, with four points from three games and visits Corinthians next Friday.

“Dream” to help the team in the difficult phase in Brasileirão

“Felipão always watches the boys, our companions. I know he is watching. I’m doing my job, training well so he can call me and I’m prepared as much as possible. I dream of playing for Grêmio professional this season and helping to get out of this difficult moment, but I’m sure we’ll come out and be very victorious”

current muscle injury

“It happens to the player, you have to be careful. It’s not a very serious injury. Just wear and tear I’m recovering”

Affection from the fans

“I am grateful for the expectations they (fans) have, that my work is being well regarded. I just have to thank you. I’ll do my best to make the fans very happy”

Campaign in Brasileirão of Aspirants

“Expectation is for the title, we’ve been playing well. Our campaign is very good. But we have strong opponents and we have to do our best to win this title”