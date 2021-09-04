Taliban Defer Government Announcement Amid Armed Resistance in Panjshir Valley | World

The Taliban again postponed, this Saturday (4), the presentation of its Executive, whose composition could give clues about how the next years will be in Afghanistan, amidst the armed resistance in the Panjshir Valley.

Although nearly three weeks have passed since the Taliban regained power, two sources in the Islamic movement told AFP that the expected announcement by the new government will be postponed for the second time.

Originally, the Taliban ministerial cabinet would be unveiled on Friday (3).

One explanation for this delay may be the situation in Panjshir, the only one of the country’s 34 provinces that still resists the new regime. A former anti-Taliban stronghold, this valley is about 80 kilometers north of the capital and is difficult to access.

Since Monday (30), when the last US troops left the country, the valley has been the scene of fighting between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (FNR).

In Kabul, firearm bursts echoed on Friday night (3) to celebrate the Islamic movement’s victory in Panjshir, following rumors of Taliban success. The group has not, however, made any official announcement in this regard.

According to the capital’s emergency services, two people were killed, and another 20 were injured by these “celebration” gunshots. This episode prompted the Taliban’s top spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, to ask his supporters on Twitter to stop “shooting in the air” and, “instead, [deem] Thank God”.

A refugee in the Panjshir Valley, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh released a video message warning that a “very difficult situation” is taking place, but that “the resistance continues and will continue”.

According to Ahmad Massud, who leads the resistance in the valley, the Taliban offered the FNR two positions in the future government.

But “as we asked for a better future for Afghanistan, we didn’t even consider” the offer, said on Wednesday (1) the son of commander Ahmed Shah Massud, assassinated in 2001 by al-Qaeda.

For Massud, the Taliban “chose the path of war”.

Since their return to power, the Taliban have tried to convey an image of moderation. In this sense, they promised to form an “inclusive” government and, in recent weeks, they have multiplied their contacts with Afghan figures who oppose them. Among them are former president Hamid Karzai and former vice president Abdullah Abdullah.

On Friday, several countries again said they would judge the new government on its actions, not its words.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected the Taliban to behave in a “civilized” manner, while China urged them to “break” definitively with “terrorist” groups.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will visit Qatar between Monday and Wednesday, expressed his hope that the government will be “really inclusive” with “non-Taliban” representing “different communities and different interests of Afghanistan”.

While they have pledged to uphold women’s rights, the Taliban has already hinted that gender will not be represented in their future cabinet. Several activists took to the streets in Herat (west) on Thursday and in the capital on Friday in protest.

Beyond security issues, the question now is how the Taliban will manage to straighten out the country’s economy, which is in a sorry state after four decades of conflict.

“Afghanistan faces an imminent humanitarian catastrophe,” warned the UN on Friday, which will hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to increase humanitarian aid to the country.

Qatar announced the sending, on Saturday (4), of 15 tons of humanitarian aid from around the world to Afghanistan and said that the flights will continue “in the coming days”.

The “international flights” will be “operational soon,” Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Saeed bin Mubarak Al-Khayarin, told the al-Jazeera network.